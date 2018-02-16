Queens Park Rangers v Bolton Wanderers
-
- From the section Championship
QPR will assess midfielder Massimo Luongo (knee) and forward Paul Smyth (thigh), while Ryan Manning is banned.
Grant Hall and James Perch (both knee) and Idrissa Sylla (calf) are doubts while Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are out.
Bolton captain Darren Pratley (cracked fibula) may feature after returning to full training.
Fellow midfielder Craig Noone remains a doubt after missing the past three matches with a knee problem.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 49%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 24%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- QPR are unbeaten in their last five league meetings against Bolton (W3 D2) since a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League in March 2012.
- Bolton haven't beaten QPR in the second tier since October 2000, winning 3-1 under Sam Allardyce.
- No Championship side has kept fewer clean sheets this season than Queens Park Rangers (5 - level with Sunderland and Reading).
- Bolton have won fewer away points in the Championship this season than any other team (8).
- Bolton have lost five of their last six on the road in the Championship, winning the other versus Sheffield United.
- No Championship player has provided more assists this season than QPR's Luke Freeman (9), while no player has made more tackles than Rangers' Massimo Luongo (109).