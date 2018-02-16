Queens Park Rangers v Bolton Wanderers

From the section

Conor Washington is QPR's joint-top scorer this season, with six goals

QPR will assess midfielder Massimo Luongo (knee) and forward Paul Smyth (thigh), while Ryan Manning is banned.

Grant Hall and James Perch (both knee) and Idrissa Sylla (calf) are doubts while Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are out.

Bolton captain Darren Pratley (cracked fibula) may feature after returning to full training.

Fellow midfielder Craig Noone remains a doubt after missing the past three matches with a knee problem.

SAM's prediction Home win 49% Draw 27% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts