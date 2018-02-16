Championship
QPR15:00Bolton
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Bolton Wanderers

Conor Washington in action for QPR
Conor Washington is QPR's joint-top scorer this season, with six goals
QPR will assess midfielder Massimo Luongo (knee) and forward Paul Smyth (thigh), while Ryan Manning is banned.

Grant Hall and James Perch (both knee) and Idrissa Sylla (calf) are doubts while Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are out.

Bolton captain Darren Pratley (cracked fibula) may feature after returning to full training.

Fellow midfielder Craig Noone remains a doubt after missing the past three matches with a knee problem.

SAM's prediction
Home win 49%Draw 27%Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • QPR are unbeaten in their last five league meetings against Bolton (W3 D2) since a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League in March 2012.
  • Bolton haven't beaten QPR in the second tier since October 2000, winning 3-1 under Sam Allardyce.
  • No Championship side has kept fewer clean sheets this season than Queens Park Rangers (5 - level with Sunderland and Reading).
  • Bolton have won fewer away points in the Championship this season than any other team (8).
  • Bolton have lost five of their last six on the road in the Championship, winning the other versus Sheffield United.
  • No Championship player has provided more assists this season than QPR's Luke Freeman (9), while no player has made more tackles than Rangers' Massimo Luongo (109).

Saturday 17th February 2018

Saturday 17th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves31225456233371
2Aston Villa31178648272159
3Derby321610648262258
4Cardiff31177747272058
5Fulham311410752361652
6Bristol City31141074536952
7Preston31121363830849
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough311461140291148
10Brentford31111194340344
11Leeds31135134239344
12Ipswich31135134341244
13Norwich31128113134-344
14Millwall31912103634239
15Sheff Wed32813113438-437
16QPR3199133344-1136
17Nottm Forest31112183550-1535
18Reading3188153441-732
19Bolton3179152849-2130
20Birmingham3186172243-2130
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland31511153455-2126
24Burton3167182458-3425
View full Championship table

