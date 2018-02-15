Preston North End v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves beat Preston 3-2 at Molineux in October

Play-off hopefuls Preston North End have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sean Maguire (hamstring) is still unavailable, while Tom Clarke (knock) and Ben Davies (virus) are doubts.

Wolves have won their past three games and will start the match 12 points clear at the top of the Championship.

Striker Leo Bonatini and midfielder Romain Saiss missed the 2-1 home win over QPR on 10 February but their injuries are not long-term problems.

SAM's prediction Home win 27% Draw 28% Away win 45%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts