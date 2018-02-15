Preston North End v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Play-off hopefuls Preston North End have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Sean Maguire (hamstring) is still unavailable, while Tom Clarke (knock) and Ben Davies (virus) are doubts.
Wolves have won their past three games and will start the match 12 points clear at the top of the Championship.
Striker Leo Bonatini and midfielder Romain Saiss missed the 2-1 home win over QPR on 10 February but their injuries are not long-term problems.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 27%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 45%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Each of the last three league meetings between these teams at Deepdale have ended as draws, with two of those ending goalless.
- Wolves have not beaten Preston in three consecutive league matches since September 1986 (a run of four).
- League leaders Wolves have made the fewest changes to their starting line-up in the Championship this season (33).
- Wolves are the first Championship team to record 71+ points after the first 31 games of the season since Reading (76) in 2005-06. The Royals went on to gain 106 points in that campaign, a second-tier record.
- Preston have lost just one of their last 15 Championship matches (W7 D7), losing to Middlesbrough on New Year's Day.
- Only Wolves (four) have lost fewer games in the Championship this season than Preston (six - level with Aston Villa and Derby).