Championship
Preston15:00Wolves
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo shouts
Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves beat Preston 3-2 at Molineux in October
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-17:15 GMT

Play-off hopefuls Preston North End have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sean Maguire (hamstring) is still unavailable, while Tom Clarke (knock) and Ben Davies (virus) are doubts.

Wolves have won their past three games and will start the match 12 points clear at the top of the Championship.

Striker Leo Bonatini and midfielder Romain Saiss missed the 2-1 home win over QPR on 10 February but their injuries are not long-term problems.

SAM's prediction
Home win 27%Draw 28%Away win 45%

Match facts

  • Each of the last three league meetings between these teams at Deepdale have ended as draws, with two of those ending goalless.
  • Wolves have not beaten Preston in three consecutive league matches since September 1986 (a run of four).
  • League leaders Wolves have made the fewest changes to their starting line-up in the Championship this season (33).
  • Wolves are the first Championship team to record 71+ points after the first 31 games of the season since Reading (76) in 2005-06. The Royals went on to gain 106 points in that campaign, a second-tier record.
  • Preston have lost just one of their last 15 Championship matches (W7 D7), losing to Middlesbrough on New Year's Day.
  • Only Wolves (four) have lost fewer games in the Championship this season than Preston (six - level with Aston Villa and Derby).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves31225456233371
2Aston Villa31178648272159
3Derby321610648262258
4Cardiff31177747272058
5Fulham311410752361652
6Bristol City31141074536952
7Preston31121363830849
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough311461140291148
10Brentford31111194340344
11Leeds31135134239344
12Ipswich31135134341244
13Norwich31128113134-344
14Millwall31912103634239
15Sheff Wed32813113438-437
16QPR3199133344-1136
17Nottm Forest31112183550-1535
18Reading3188153441-732
19Bolton3179152849-2130
20Birmingham3186172243-2130
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland31511153455-2126
24Burton3167182458-3425
View full Championship table

