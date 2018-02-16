Fulham v Aston Villa

Fulham are on a nine-match unbeaten run in the Championship, while opponents Aston Villa have won their past seven league games

Fulham will assess captain Tom Cairney, who featured from the bench against Bolton, after a niggling knee injury.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries as he looks to extend their nine-match unbeaten league run.

Aston Villa will monitor the fitness of Albert Adomah, who nursed a tight hamstring through last Sunday's 2-0 derby win over Birmingham City.

They also have a concern over last weekend's man of the match Jack Grealish, who has a calf injury.

On-loan Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban may feature again after making his debut off the bench against Blues.

Fit-again Gabby Agbonlahor could be back in the squad as Villa chase an eighth-successive Championship win against a Fulham side who have won their last six consecutive home league matches.

SAM's prediction Home win 49% Draw 28% Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts