Championship
Fulham15:00Aston Villa
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Aston Villa

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney advances forward with the ball
Fulham are on a nine-match unbeaten run in the Championship, while opponents Aston Villa have won their past seven league games
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-17:15 GMT

Fulham will assess captain Tom Cairney, who featured from the bench against Bolton, after a niggling knee injury.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries as he looks to extend their nine-match unbeaten league run.

Aston Villa will monitor the fitness of Albert Adomah, who nursed a tight hamstring through last Sunday's 2-0 derby win over Birmingham City.

They also have a concern over last weekend's man of the match Jack Grealish, who has a calf injury.

On-loan Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban may feature again after making his debut off the bench against Blues.

Fit-again Gabby Agbonlahor could be back in the squad as Villa chase an eighth-successive Championship win against a Fulham side who have won their last six consecutive home league matches.

SAM's prediction
Home win 49%Draw 28%Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Fulham have lost just one of their last 11 home league games against Villa - 2-0 Premier League defeat in January 2010.
  • Villa, who won 2-1 at home to Fulham in October, have not achieved a league double over the Cottagers since the 2009-10 season.
  • Fulham have not won seven home league matches in a row since a run of eight back between May and October 2000.
  • Villa's seven-game winning run in the league is their best since 1990. They last won eight league games in a row in April 1975 under Ron Saunders when they won promotion back to the top flight.
  • Only Sheffield United's Billy Sharp (15) has won more points from Championship goals scored this season than Villa's Albert Adomah (14).
  • Fulham have won more points from losing positions this season than any other side in the division (13).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves31225456233371
2Aston Villa31178648272159
3Derby321610648262258
4Cardiff31177747272058
5Fulham311410752361652
6Bristol City31141074536952
7Preston31121363830849
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough311461140291148
10Brentford31111194340344
11Leeds31135134239344
12Ipswich31135134341244
13Norwich31128113134-344
14Millwall31912103634239
15Sheff Wed32813113438-437
16QPR3199133344-1136
17Nottm Forest31112183550-1535
18Reading3188153441-732
19Bolton3179152849-2130
20Birmingham3186172243-2130
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland31511153455-2126
24Burton3167182458-3425
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired