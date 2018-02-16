Fulham v Aston Villa
-
- From the section Championship
Fulham will assess captain Tom Cairney, who featured from the bench against Bolton, after a niggling knee injury.
Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries as he looks to extend their nine-match unbeaten league run.
Aston Villa will monitor the fitness of Albert Adomah, who nursed a tight hamstring through last Sunday's 2-0 derby win over Birmingham City.
They also have a concern over last weekend's man of the match Jack Grealish, who has a calf injury.
On-loan Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban may feature again after making his debut off the bench against Blues.
Fit-again Gabby Agbonlahor could be back in the squad as Villa chase an eighth-successive Championship win against a Fulham side who have won their last six consecutive home league matches.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 49%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 23%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Fulham have lost just one of their last 11 home league games against Villa - 2-0 Premier League defeat in January 2010.
- Villa, who won 2-1 at home to Fulham in October, have not achieved a league double over the Cottagers since the 2009-10 season.
- Fulham have not won seven home league matches in a row since a run of eight back between May and October 2000.
- Villa's seven-game winning run in the league is their best since 1990. They last won eight league games in a row in April 1975 under Ron Saunders when they won promotion back to the top flight.
- Only Sheffield United's Billy Sharp (15) has won more points from Championship goals scored this season than Villa's Albert Adomah (14).
- Fulham have won more points from losing positions this season than any other side in the division (13).