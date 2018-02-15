Sunderland v Brentford

Winger Callum McManaman hasn't played for Sunderland since the 4-0 defeat by Cardiff on 13 January

Callum McManaman could return for Sunderland for the visit of Brentford after a month out with a groin injury.

Paddy McNair and Jonny Williams are in contention after playing for the under-23 side and Lamine Kone is "75%" fit, according to boss Chris Coleman.

Brentford winger Sergi Canos continues his three-game suspension.

Striker Chiedozie Ogbene is still awaiting his debut after joining in January, while left-back Rico Henry (knee) is a long-term absentee.

SAM's prediction Home win 29% Draw 27% Away win 44%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts