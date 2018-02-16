Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest
Burton Albion have injury concerns over defender Ben Turner and midfielder Luke Murphy ahead of the Championship derby at home to Nottingham Forest.
Tom Flanagan (calf) is out, while John Brayford and Lloyd Dyer are also nursing knocks, but club record signing Liam Boyce is edging closer to a first league start following knee surgery.
Forest boss Aitor Karanka may make changes following the defeat by Hull.
Midfielder Liam Bridcutt is in contention again after injury.
Ben Watson, Tobias Figueiredo and Juan Fuentes are all strong contenders to start for 17th-placed Forest against the Championship's bottom club.
Karanka might also opt to change his goalkeeper again. Costel Pantilimon replaced Jordan Smith at Fulham at the beginning of the month, but Stefanos Kapino is also in contention to play.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 35%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 37%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Burton won the only previous meeting between these teams at the Pirelli Stadium, last season's 1-0 home victory.
- Forest have won the other two league meetings, winning 4-3 at the City Ground in August 2016 and again 2-0 in October earlier this season.
- Since beating Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day, the Brewers have failed to win any of their last five league games, losing four and conceding 15 goals in the process.
- Forest have conceded eight goals from corners this season - the joint most in the Championship (along with Brentford).
- Forest have failed to score in seven of their last eight Championship matches, scoring only against leaders Wolves in this run (in the 2-0 win at Molineux).
- Both sides have lost 18 Championship games this season - the most in the division
- Aitor Karanka faced Burton Albion in the League Cup in August 2015 as Middlesbrough boss, when his team won 2-1.