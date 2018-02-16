Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough scored 102 goals in 324 league appearances for Nottingham Forest

Burton Albion have injury concerns over defender Ben Turner and midfielder Luke Murphy ahead of the Championship derby at home to Nottingham Forest.

Tom Flanagan (calf) is out, while John Brayford and Lloyd Dyer are also nursing knocks, but club record signing Liam Boyce is edging closer to a first league start following knee surgery.

Forest boss Aitor Karanka may make changes following the defeat by Hull.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt is in contention again after injury.

Ben Watson, Tobias Figueiredo and Juan Fuentes are all strong contenders to start for 17th-placed Forest against the Championship's bottom club.

Karanka might also opt to change his goalkeeper again. Costel Pantilimon replaced Jordan Smith at Fulham at the beginning of the month, but Stefanos Kapino is also in contention to play.

SAM's prediction Home win 35% Draw 28% Away win 37%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts