Huddersfield Town v Manchester United
Huddersfield will be without midfielder Alex Pritchard for the visit of Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.
The former Norwich player is not eligible to play while midfielder Aaron Mooy has a knee injury and is a doubt.
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is set to return after a three-month absence following ankle surgery.
Midfielder Ander Herrera and striker Marcus Rashford are both out with muscle injuries.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that midfielder Paul Pogba will start the game at the John Smith's Stadium.
Mourinho has also said reports midfielder Pogba regrets joining the club and could leave this summer are "lies".
Match stats
- Huddersfield have won just one of their last 13 games in all competitions against Man Utd (D3 L9), though that win did come at the John Smith's Stadium earlier this season (2-1).
- Man Utd have won two of their three FA Cup ties against Huddersfield, most recently winning 5-0 in a third-round tie in January 1963, United legend Denis Law scoring a hat-trick in that game.
- The Terriers haven't reached the FA Cup quarter-finals since the 1971-72 campaign, losing each of their last five fifth-round ties, including in a replay against Manchester City in last season's competition.
- Man Utd have progressed past the fifth round on each of the last eight occasions they've reached this stage - the last two clubs to eliminate them at this stage have gone on to win the trophy (Liverpool 2005-06, Arsenal 2002-03).
- Huddersfield have won their last two games by the same scoreline, 4-1. They last scored 4+ goals in three consecutive matches back in January 1928.
- Alexis Sanchez has been directly involved in 15 goals in 15 appearances in the FA Cup (eight goals and seven assists).