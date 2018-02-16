Huddersfield Town v Manchester United

Alex Pritchard scored on his full debut for Huddersfield in the 4-1 win against Bournemouth on Sunday

Huddersfield will be without midfielder Alex Pritchard for the visit of Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

The former Norwich player is not eligible to play while midfielder Aaron Mooy has a knee injury and is a doubt.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is set to return after a three-month absence following ankle surgery.

Midfielder Ander Herrera and striker Marcus Rashford are both out with muscle injuries.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that midfielder Paul Pogba will start the game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Mourinho has also said reports midfielder Pogba regrets joining the club and could leave this summer are "lies".

