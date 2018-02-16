West Bromwich Albion v Southampton

West Brom signed Egypt defender Ali Gabr (left) from Zamalek FC on loan for the rest of the season.

West Brom could hand January loan signing Ali Gabr his first-team debut against Southampton in the fifth-round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Egypt international defender, 29, has secured a work permit in time, but forward Daniel Sturridge is still out injured with a hamstring problem.

For the Saints, striker Manolo Gabbiadini could feature with Shane Long facing a late fitness test.

Midfielder Mario Lemina has recovered from dizzy spells and is fit to play.

The match comes two days after four West Brom players were interviewed by police after allegedly stealing a taxi from outside a fast-food restaurant in Barcelona.

Baggies manager Alan Pardew admitted it is tough being unable to call on Sturridge, who joined on loan from Liverpool last month.

"Sturridge has a hamstring injury - we don't think it's that serious but will probably keep him out of the next two games," he said.

"It's crucial we try and get him back and ready for the run-in because I think he can make the difference for us."

Pardew's side lost 3-0 at Chelsea on Monday, plunging them further into trouble at the foot of the table.

But the ex-West Ham and Reading boss said he is not ruing his decision to take over from former West Brom manager Tony Pulis in November.

"No regrets [about taking the job] because it's a great club," he said. "It's been a tough week for us, for me, and for the fans.

"It will be a tough game for Southampton because we're in the mood for a game I can tell you."

Gabon international Mario Lemina is available for the trip to the Midlands

'The cup is an amazing thing' - Pellegrino

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino insists his team can cope with a cup tie which comes before five games he branded "fundamental" to their own Premier League survival fight.

Saints, who are 18th in the league and six points ahead of the rock-bottom Baggies, return to the Hawthorns just two weeks after their 3-2 league win there.

The St Mary's outfit then face Burnley, Stoke, Newcastle, Swansea and West Ham in five crucial clashes following Saturday's fifth-round encounter.

"Yes, they are fundamental games, and obviously every single game will be crucial," said Pellegrino.

"But you can't think about the big picture all the time, you've got to think about refocusing our job day by day.

"We have to understand now when you've got this possibility, the cup is an amazing thing."

