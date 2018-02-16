Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal will be without cup-tied duo Andre Ayew and Andy King when he returns to Sheffield Wednesday for Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie.
The Portuguese left the Owls by mutual consent on Christmas Eve, and joined the Welsh club three days later.
Carvalhal will rotate his squad as he targets Premier League survival.
"We won't take any risks and there will be changes because I will protect some players," he said.
Victory for the Swans would see the club reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1964.
Swansea were bottom of the Premier League when Carvalhal took over, but are now in 16th place, one point above the relegation zone.
Carvalhal prioritising top flight survival
"Ask me to stay in the Premier League or win the cup, and I say Premier League because it is more important to the club," Carvalhal added.
Striker Ayew and midfielder King cannot play at Hillsborough because they have already appeared in this season's competition for their previous clubs, West Ham and Leicester City respectively.
Tammy Abraham, who scored twice in Swansea's 8-1 fourth round-replay win over Notts County, is likely to play while Swedish international goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt will replace Lukasz Fabianski for his fifth FA Cup start of the season.
Defender Kyle Bartley and midfielders Luciano Narsingh and Wayne Routledge are also in contention with Carvalhal juggling the demands of Swansea's league position and his injury list.
Midfielder Renato Sanches (hamstring) and defender Angel Rangel (abductor) will miss out, striker Wilfried Bony (knee) and midfielder Leroy Fer (Achilles tendon) are out for the rest of the season, but Leon Britton (abductor) could be available.
Owls give young keeper another cup chance
Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay says that Cameron Dawson will replace Joe Wildsmith as goalkeeper for the visit of Swansea.
The 22-year-old has started both of the Owls' previous outings in the competition, a 2-0 third-round replay win over Carlisle and a 3-1 victory over Reading in the next round.
"Cammy played in the last two FA Cup games also and he will play on Saturday," Luhukay confirmed. "He did a very good job when I think back to the Reading game, he had a very strong performance for us."
Defender Jordan Thorniley and midfielders Sean Clare and Jack Stobbs are all cup-tied due to cup appearances for Accrington Stanley, Gillingham and Port Vale earlier this season.
Ross Wallace was rested for the 2-0 win over Derby on Tuesday but Luhukay says the Scottish winger is in contention for Saturday's cup tie.
Match facts
- The Owls won the only previous FA Cup encounter between these sides, 1-0 at home in a third-round tie in January 1962.
- Swansea have only won one of their past nine meetings with Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (D4 L4), though this is their first such meeting since March 2010 in the Championship.
- Wednesday haven't reached the FA Cup quarter-finals since the 1996-97 campaign, losing their four fifth-round ties since then.
- Sheffield Wednesday haven't beaten top-flight opposition in the FA Cup since their 1993 semi-final win over Sheffield United, drawing five and losing 12 since.
- The Swans recorded their biggest ever FA Cup win in their fourth-round replay against Notts County (8-1), making them the highest scoring top-flight side in the competition this season (11).
- Swansea have lost just one of their 11 matches in all competitions since Carlos Carvalhal took charge, winning six and drawing four. The Swans had won just five of their previous 23 games before Carvalhal's appointment this season.