Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City

Swansea have lost just once in 11 outings since Carlos Carvalhal took over at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal will be without cup-tied duo Andre Ayew and Andy King when he returns to Sheffield Wednesday for Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie.

The Portuguese left the Owls by mutual consent on Christmas Eve, and joined the Welsh club three days later.

Carvalhal will rotate his squad as he targets Premier League survival.

"We won't take any risks and there will be changes because I will protect some players," he said.

Victory for the Swans would see the club reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1964.

Swansea were bottom of the Premier League when Carvalhal took over, but are now in 16th place, one point above the relegation zone.

Carvalhal prioritising top flight survival

"Ask me to stay in the Premier League or win the cup, and I say Premier League because it is more important to the club," Carvalhal added.

Striker Ayew and midfielder King cannot play at Hillsborough because they have already appeared in this season's competition for their previous clubs, West Ham and Leicester City respectively.

Tammy Abraham, who scored twice in Swansea's 8-1 fourth round-replay win over Notts County, is likely to play while Swedish international goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt will replace Lukasz Fabianski for his fifth FA Cup start of the season.

Defender Kyle Bartley and midfielders Luciano Narsingh and Wayne Routledge are also in contention with Carvalhal juggling the demands of Swansea's league position and his injury list.

Midfielder Renato Sanches (hamstring) and defender Angel Rangel (abductor) will miss out, striker Wilfried Bony (knee) and midfielder Leroy Fer (Achilles tendon) are out for the rest of the season, but Leon Britton (abductor) could be available.

Owls give young keeper another cup chance

Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay says that Cameron Dawson will replace Joe Wildsmith as goalkeeper for the visit of Swansea.

The 22-year-old has started both of the Owls' previous outings in the competition, a 2-0 third-round replay win over Carlisle and a 3-1 victory over Reading in the next round.

"Cammy played in the last two FA Cup games also and he will play on Saturday," Luhukay confirmed. "He did a very good job when I think back to the Reading game, he had a very strong performance for us."

Defender Jordan Thorniley and midfielders Sean Clare and Jack Stobbs are all cup-tied due to cup appearances for Accrington Stanley, Gillingham and Port Vale earlier this season.

Ross Wallace was rested for the 2-0 win over Derby on Tuesday but Luhukay says the Scottish winger is in contention for Saturday's cup tie.

Match facts