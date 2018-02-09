Shaun Derry: Cambridge United head coach leaves by mutual consent

Former Notts County boss Shaun Derry's playing career included three spells at Crystal Palace

Cambridge United head coach Shaun Derry left the League Two club by mutual consent within moments of full-time in Friday's 0-0 draw with Lincoln City.

His departure comes after former chairman Paul Barry became the club's new owner earlier on Friday, as Jez George resigned as chief executive.

Derry, 40, was appointed in November 2015 and oversaw ninth and 11th-place finishes in his two seasons in charge.

Backroom team coaches Joe Dunne and Mark Bonner will take temporary charge.

"I would like to wish Cambridge United and Paul Barry all the best for the future as he takes over ownership of the club," Derry told Cambridge's website.

"I would also like to thank everyone connected to the club for making the last two years memorable."