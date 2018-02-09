BBC Sport - Tony Craig: Bristol Rovers' new signing takes tour of new city
Rovers new man Craig's tour of Bristol
- From the section Bristol Rovers
Having lived in London for all of his career prior to joining Bristol Rovers, defender Tony Craig takes a tour of his new city.
The 32-year-old former Millwall man tells BBC Points West of his hopes of achieving another promotion with Rovers.
