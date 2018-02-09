BBC Sport - 'I'm as excited about NI job as I was six years ago'
'I'm as excited about NI job as I was six years ago'
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill outlines his vision for the future after his four-year contract extension was formally announced at a media conference in Belfast.
O'Neill talks to BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson about why he signed the contract extension, maintaining the level of performance of recent years and qualifying for a major tournament, bigger salary offers from clubs, senior players staying on and unearthing new talent.
