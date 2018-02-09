BBC Sport - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola entertains the media with injury guessing game
Guardiola's injury guessing game with the media
- From the section Man City
Asked about the latest list of injuries in his squad, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola decides to play a guessing game with the media.
The City manager also takes a swipe at Gary Neville for criticising him for only naming six substitutes against Burnley last Saturday.
