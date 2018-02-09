BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill sets out vision for future as Northern Ireland manager
O'Neill will give 'heart and soul' to NI job
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill outlines his vision for the future of the national team after signing a four-year extension to his contract which will see him remain in charge until 2024.
