BBC Sport - Scottish Cup: Can Ayr Utd, top scorers in Scottish football this season, upset Rangers?

Honest Men target Rangers Cup upset

Ayr Utd, who sit second in League One, have scored more goals than any other Scottish club this season. Four players - including Michael Moffat - are into double figures for the season.

Can Ian McCall's Honest Men upset Rangers in the Scottish Cup?

Top videos

Video

Honest Men target Rangers Cup upset

Video

Brave Tongan, Imagine and united Korea - best of opening ceremony

Video

Virtual reality and 'sexy slippers' - Fuller in Pyeongchang

Video

Cold? What cold? Tongan makes impressive Pyeongchang entrance

Video

Swarm of drones form the Olympic rings

Video

Watch: Singers perform Imagine at opening ceremony

Video

The misery and magic of the moguls

Video

'Kingsbury nailed that' - Gold favourite lays down mogul marker

Video

'That is superb skating' - OAR pairs duo shine

Video

You train for four years and then this happens...

Video

'Everyone calls me a bit of a miracle'

Video

'Strap yourselves in, this is Pyeongchang 2018'

Video

BBC's former GB skier Bell takes on Olympic downhill course

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired