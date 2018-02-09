BBC Sport - Scottish Cup: Can Ayr Utd, top scorers in Scottish football this season, upset Rangers?
Honest Men target Rangers Cup upset
- From the section Scottish
Ayr Utd, who sit second in League One, have scored more goals than any other Scottish club this season. Four players - including Michael Moffat - are into double figures for the season.
Can Ian McCall's Honest Men upset Rangers in the Scottish Cup?
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired