Inter Milan 2-1 Bologna

Inter Milan ended the 10-game winless run that has derailed their season as they beat Bologna in Serie A.

Inter were unbeaten and top of the table when they drew 0-0 with Juventus on 9 December - the start of that run.

Eder gave them an early lead against Bologna, but Rodrigo Palacio equalised against his old club.

Teenager Yann Karamoh scored Inter's winner from 25 yards, before Bologna had Ibrahima Mbaye and Adam Masina sent off in separate incidents.

Inter move up to third, but are 15 points behind leaders Napoli.