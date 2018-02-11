Match ends, Barcelona 0, Getafe 0.
Barcelona 0-0 Getafe
-
- From the section European Football
Barcelona failed to score for the first time in La Liga this season as Getafe picked up a hard-fought point at the Nou Camp.
The hosts remain unbeaten in the league and are seven points above second-placed Atletico Madrid.
Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi both forced saves from Getafe keeper Vicente Guaita, who is joining Crystal Palace on a free transfer this summer.
Yerry Mina, making his league debut for Barca, headed a chance just wide.
Getafe, who move into the top half, almost scored a winner with the last kick as Vitorino Antunes' 30-yard free-kick was tipped over the bar by Marc-Andre ter Stegen - with no time for the corner to be taken.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Sergi
- 24MinaBooked at 90mins
- 19Digne
- 18Alba
- 17AlcácerSubstituted forDembéléat 63'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 5BusquetsBooked at 54minsSubstituted forPaulinhoat 82'minutes
- 14CoutinhoSubstituted forIniestaat 62'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 8Iniesta
- 11Dembélé
- 13Cillessen
- 15Paulinho
- 22Vidal
Getafe
- 13GuaitaBooked at 90mins
- 22Suárez
- 2Dakonam
- 4González
- 3Pacheco AntunesBooked at 65mins
- 12Portillo
- 18ArambarriBooked at 44mins
- 21Fajr
- 23NdiayeSubstituted forMolinaat 85'minutes
- 10ShibasakiSubstituted forCabreraat 88'minutes
- 9RodríguezSubstituted forFlaminiat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Martínez
- 6Cabrera
- 8Flamini
- 11Remy
- 14Mora
- 16Torres Ruiz
- 19Molina
- Referee:
- David José Fernández Borbalán
- Attendance:
- 75,681
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 0, Getafe 0.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Vitorino Antunes (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Yerry Mina (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yerry Mina (Barcelona).
Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Vicente Guaita (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Paulinho (Barcelona).
Bruno González (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Leandro Cabrera replaces Gaku Shibasaki.
Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Faycal Fajr (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Jorge Molina replaces Amath Ndiaye because of an injury.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paulinho replaces Sergio Busquets.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Mathieu Flamini replaces Ángel Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Yerry Mina (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Mauro Arambarri.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Gaku Shibasaki.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt saved. Yerry Mina (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amath Ndiaye (Getafe).
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Faycal Fajr (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Faycal Fajr (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gaku Shibasaki.
Booking
Vitorino Antunes (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.