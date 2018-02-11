Barcelona 0-0 Getafe

Getafe keeper Vicente Guaita had a busy day

Barcelona failed to score for the first time in La Liga this season as Getafe picked up a hard-fought point at the Nou Camp.

The hosts remain unbeaten in the league and are seven points above second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi both forced saves from Getafe keeper Vicente Guaita, who is joining Crystal Palace on a free transfer this summer.

Yerry Mina, making his league debut for Barca, headed a chance just wide.

Getafe, who move into the top half, almost scored a winner with the last kick as Vitorino Antunes' 30-yard free-kick was tipped over the bar by Marc-Andre ter Stegen - with no time for the corner to be taken.