Bayern Munich v FC Schalke 04
-
- From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|21
|17
|2
|2
|51
|16
|35
|53
|2
|RB Leipzig
|22
|11
|5
|6
|35
|29
|6
|38
|3
|Frankfurt
|22
|10
|6
|6
|27
|23
|4
|36
|4
|B Dortmund
|22
|9
|8
|5
|45
|29
|16
|35
|5
|B Leverkusen
|22
|9
|8
|5
|41
|28
|13
|35
|6
|Schalke
|21
|9
|7
|5
|33
|27
|6
|34
|7
|Augsburg
|22
|8
|7
|7
|32
|28
|4
|31
|8
|Hannover
|22
|8
|7
|7
|30
|31
|-1
|31
|9
|B Mgladbach
|21
|9
|4
|8
|30
|33
|-3
|31
|10
|Hertha Berlin
|22
|7
|9
|6
|29
|28
|1
|30
|11
|Hoffenheim
|22
|7
|8
|7
|33
|34
|-1
|29
|12
|Freiburg
|22
|5
|10
|7
|22
|36
|-14
|25
|13
|Wolfsburg
|21
|4
|12
|5
|24
|25
|-1
|24
|14
|Stuttgart
|21
|6
|3
|12
|17
|27
|-10
|21
|15
|Mainz
|22
|5
|6
|11
|25
|38
|-13
|21
|16
|Werder Bremen
|21
|4
|8
|9
|18
|26
|-8
|20
|17
|Hamburg
|22
|4
|6
|12
|17
|30
|-13
|18
|18
|Köln
|22
|3
|4
|15
|17
|38
|-21
|13
