German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich17:30Schalke
Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich v FC Schalke 04

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th February 2018

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich17:30SchalkeFC Schalke 04
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen0Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin1
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0HamburgHamburg SV0
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt1Köln1. FC Köln0
  • HannoverHannover 961FreiburgSC Freiburg0
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1MainzMainz 051

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich21172251163553
2RB Leipzig2211563529638
3Frankfurt2210662723436
4B Dortmund2298545291635
5B Leverkusen2298541281335
6Schalke219753327634
7Augsburg228773228431
8Hannover228773031-131
9B Mgladbach219483033-331
10Hertha Berlin227962928130
11Hoffenheim227873334-129
12Freiburg2251072236-1425
13Wolfsburg2141252425-124
14Stuttgart2163121727-1021
15Mainz2256112538-1321
16Werder Bremen214891826-820
17Hamburg2246121730-1318
18Köln2234151738-2113
View full German Bundesliga table

