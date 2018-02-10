Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Malaga v Atletico Madrid
Line-ups
Malaga
- 1Jiménez
- 18Rosales
- 4Hernández
- 2Miquel
- 15Ricca
- 20Gontán Gallardo
- 8González
- 7Iturra
- 11Castro
- 12Ideye
- 26En-Nesyri
Substitutes
- 3González
- 13Prieto
- 19Bueno
- 21García
- 22Lestienne
- 24Rolan
- 25Lacen
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16Vrsaljko
- 24Giménez
- 19Hernández
- 3Filipe Luis
- 23Machín Pérez
- 14Gabi
- 8Ñíguez
- 6Koke
- 18Diego Costa
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 5Partey
- 9Torres
- 10Carrasco
- 11Correa
- 20Juanfran
- 21Gameiro
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
Home TeamMalagaAway TeamAtl Madrid
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Hand ball by Brown Ideye (Málaga).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Roberto Rosales.
Attempt blocked. Adrián González (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Málaga. Conceded by José Giménez.
Goal!
Goal! Málaga 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.