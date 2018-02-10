Spanish La Liga
Malaga0Atl Madrid1

Malaga v Atletico Madrid

Line-ups

Malaga

  • 1Jiménez
  • 18Rosales
  • 4Hernández
  • 2Miquel
  • 15Ricca
  • 20Gontán Gallardo
  • 8González
  • 7Iturra
  • 11Castro
  • 12Ideye
  • 26En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 3González
  • 13Prieto
  • 19Bueno
  • 21García
  • 22Lestienne
  • 24Rolan
  • 25Lacen

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 24Giménez
  • 19Hernández
  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 23Machín Pérez
  • 14Gabi
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 6Koke
  • 18Diego Costa
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá
  • 5Partey
  • 9Torres
  • 10Carrasco
  • 11Correa
  • 20Juanfran
  • 21Gameiro
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamMalagaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Brown Ideye (Málaga).

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Roberto Rosales.

Attempt blocked. Adrián González (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Málaga. Conceded by José Giménez.

Goal!

Goal! Málaga 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22184060114958
2Atl Madrid2315713492552
3Valencia22124642261640
4Real Madrid21116445212439
5Villarreal2311483428637
6Sevilla2210392834-633
7Eibar229583134-332
8Celta Vigo229493932731
9Girona228773129231
10Real Betis2293103745-830
11Getafe227872621529
12Leganés218582021-129
13Ath Bilbao2361072425-128
14Real Sociedad2275104140126
15Espanyol226791929-1025
16Alavés2381142133-1225
17Levante2231182032-1220
18Las Palmas2353151750-3318
19Dep La Coruña2245132451-2717
20Malaga2334161436-2213
