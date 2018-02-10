Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid19:45Real Sociedad
Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

Saturday 10th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22184060114958
2Atl Madrid2315713492552
3Valencia22124642261640
4Real Madrid21116445212439
5Villarreal2311483428637
6Sevilla2210392834-633
7Eibar229583134-332
8Celta Vigo229493932731
9Girona228773129231
10Real Betis2293103745-830
11Getafe227872621529
12Leganés218582021-129
13Ath Bilbao2361072425-128
14Real Sociedad2275104140126
15Espanyol226791929-1025
16Alavés2381142133-1225
17Levante2231182032-1220
18Las Palmas2353151750-3318
19Dep La Coruña2245132451-2717
20Malaga2334161436-2213
