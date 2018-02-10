Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
-
- From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|22
|18
|4
|0
|60
|11
|49
|58
|2
|Atl Madrid
|23
|15
|7
|1
|34
|9
|25
|52
|3
|Valencia
|22
|12
|4
|6
|42
|26
|16
|40
|4
|Real Madrid
|21
|11
|6
|4
|45
|21
|24
|39
|5
|Villarreal
|23
|11
|4
|8
|34
|28
|6
|37
|6
|Sevilla
|22
|10
|3
|9
|28
|34
|-6
|33
|7
|Eibar
|22
|9
|5
|8
|31
|34
|-3
|32
|8
|Celta Vigo
|22
|9
|4
|9
|39
|32
|7
|31
|9
|Girona
|22
|8
|7
|7
|31
|29
|2
|31
|10
|Real Betis
|22
|9
|3
|10
|37
|45
|-8
|30
|11
|Getafe
|22
|7
|8
|7
|26
|21
|5
|29
|12
|Leganés
|21
|8
|5
|8
|20
|21
|-1
|29
|13
|Ath Bilbao
|23
|6
|10
|7
|24
|25
|-1
|28
|14
|Real Sociedad
|22
|7
|5
|10
|41
|40
|1
|26
|15
|Espanyol
|22
|6
|7
|9
|19
|29
|-10
|25
|16
|Alavés
|23
|8
|1
|14
|21
|33
|-12
|25
|17
|Levante
|22
|3
|11
|8
|20
|32
|-12
|20
|18
|Las Palmas
|23
|5
|3
|15
|17
|50
|-33
|18
|19
|Dep La Coruña
|22
|4
|5
|13
|24
|51
|-27
|17
|20
|Malaga
|23
|3
|4
|16
|14
|36
|-22
|13
