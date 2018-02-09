BBC Sport - Ehab Allam: Hull City vice-chairman explains cancellation of fans meeting
Allam cancels meeting over protest 'threat'
- From the section Hull
Hull City vice-chairman Ehab Allam tells BBC Radio Humberside he cancelled a meeting with fans because of the "threat" of further protests.
Allam says he has been trying to find "middle ground" over issues including concessionary ticket pricing and the rebranding of the club.
