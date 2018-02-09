Italian Serie A
Fiorentina19:45Juventus
Venue: Artemio Franchi

Fiorentina v Juventus

Friday 9th February 2018

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli23193150143660
2Juventus23192259154459
3Lazio23144558292946
4Inter Milan23129238182045
5Roma23135533171644
6Sampdoria23115742321038
7Atalanta2310673527836
8AC Milan2310583030035
9Udinese23103103632433
10Torino2371243329433
11Fiorentina238783329431
12Bologna2383122835-727
13Genoa2366111825-724
14Cagliari2373132234-1224
15Chievo2357112140-1922
16Sassuolo2364131441-2722
17Crotone2355131840-2220
18SPAL2338122342-1917
19Hellas Verona2344152246-2416
20Benevento2321201351-387
