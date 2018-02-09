Fiorentina v Juventus
-
- From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Napoli
|23
|19
|3
|1
|50
|14
|36
|60
|2
|Juventus
|23
|19
|2
|2
|59
|15
|44
|59
|3
|Lazio
|23
|14
|4
|5
|58
|29
|29
|46
|4
|Inter Milan
|23
|12
|9
|2
|38
|18
|20
|45
|5
|Roma
|23
|13
|5
|5
|33
|17
|16
|44
|6
|Sampdoria
|23
|11
|5
|7
|42
|32
|10
|38
|7
|Atalanta
|23
|10
|6
|7
|35
|27
|8
|36
|8
|AC Milan
|23
|10
|5
|8
|30
|30
|0
|35
|9
|Udinese
|23
|10
|3
|10
|36
|32
|4
|33
|10
|Torino
|23
|7
|12
|4
|33
|29
|4
|33
|11
|Fiorentina
|23
|8
|7
|8
|33
|29
|4
|31
|12
|Bologna
|23
|8
|3
|12
|28
|35
|-7
|27
|13
|Genoa
|23
|6
|6
|11
|18
|25
|-7
|24
|14
|Cagliari
|23
|7
|3
|13
|22
|34
|-12
|24
|15
|Chievo
|23
|5
|7
|11
|21
|40
|-19
|22
|16
|Sassuolo
|23
|6
|4
|13
|14
|41
|-27
|22
|17
|Crotone
|23
|5
|5
|13
|18
|40
|-22
|20
|18
|SPAL
|23
|3
|8
|12
|23
|42
|-19
|17
|19
|Hellas Verona
|23
|4
|4
|15
|22
|46
|-24
|16
|20
|Benevento
|23
|2
|1
|20
|13
|51
|-38
|7
