RB Leipzig v FC Augsburg
-
- From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|21
|17
|2
|2
|51
|16
|35
|53
|2
|B Leverkusen
|21
|9
|8
|4
|41
|27
|14
|35
|3
|RB Leipzig
|21
|10
|5
|6
|33
|29
|4
|35
|4
|B Dortmund
|21
|9
|7
|5
|45
|29
|16
|34
|5
|Schalke
|21
|9
|7
|5
|33
|27
|6
|34
|6
|Frankfurt
|21
|9
|6
|6
|26
|23
|3
|33
|7
|Augsburg
|21
|8
|7
|6
|32
|26
|6
|31
|8
|B Mgladbach
|21
|9
|4
|8
|30
|33
|-3
|31
|9
|Hoffenheim
|21
|7
|7
|7
|32
|33
|-1
|28
|10
|Hannover
|21
|7
|7
|7
|29
|31
|-2
|28
|11
|Hertha Berlin
|21
|6
|9
|6
|28
|28
|0
|27
|12
|Freiburg
|21
|5
|10
|6
|22
|35
|-13
|25
|13
|Wolfsburg
|21
|4
|12
|5
|24
|25
|-1
|24
|14
|Stuttgart
|21
|6
|3
|12
|17
|27
|-10
|21
|15
|Werder Bremen
|21
|4
|8
|9
|18
|26
|-8
|20
|16
|Mainz
|21
|5
|5
|11
|24
|37
|-13
|20
|17
|Hamburg
|21
|4
|5
|12
|17
|30
|-13
|17
|18
|Köln
|21
|3
|4
|14
|17
|37
|-20
|13
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired