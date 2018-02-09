German Bundesliga
RB Leipzig19:30Augsburg
Venue: Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig v FC Augsburg

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich21172251163553
2B Leverkusen2198441271435
3RB Leipzig2110563329435
4B Dortmund2197545291634
5Schalke219753327634
6Frankfurt219662623333
7Augsburg218763226631
8B Mgladbach219483033-331
9Hoffenheim217773233-128
10Hannover217772931-228
11Hertha Berlin216962828027
12Freiburg2151062235-1325
13Wolfsburg2141252425-124
14Stuttgart2163121727-1021
15Werder Bremen214891826-820
16Mainz2155112437-1320
17Hamburg2145121730-1317
18Köln2134141737-2013
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired