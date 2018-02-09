South Africa's Kermit Erasmus released by French club Rennes

South Africa's Kermit Erasmus has 14 caps for Bafana Bafana

South African international striker Kermit Erasmus has been released by French club Rennes despite having five months left on his contract.

The 27-year-old joined the Brittany outfit on a two-and-a-half year deal from Orlando Pirates in January 2016.

But the former SuperSport United player endured a frustrating time at the club and made just 11 appearances.

"Stade Rennes FC and Kermit Erasmus have come to an early termination of the contract that bind them since January 2016," the club announced in a statement.

"The player is therefore free of any commitment. The Red and Black wish him every success and happiness for the rest of his career."

He spent the second-half of the 2016/17 season at French second-tier 2 side Lens, scoring once in 12 games.

BBC Sport understands that Erasmus has received offers from South African and European clubs, but is in no rush to decide his future.

Erasmus, who has had spells playing in Europe for Dutch sides Feyenoord and Excelsior Rotterdam, left Pirates after playing 51 games and scoring 13 goals over three seasons with the club.

He has won 14 caps and scored twice for South Africa, having made his debut in 2010.