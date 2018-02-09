Blair Turgott: Maidstone United sign Boreham Wood winger on loan

Blair Turgott
Blair Turgott initially joined Boreham Wood on loan from Stevenage earlier this season

Maidstone United have signed winger Blair Turgott on loan from Boreham Wood until the end of the season.

Turgott had initially joined fellow National League club Wood on loan from Stevenage in September before making the move permanent in December.

The 23-year-old joins the Stones in the same week as fellow loanees Dean Beckwith and Ross Lafayette.

Turgott will join the Maidstone squad for the league trip to one of his former sides Bromley on Saturday.

