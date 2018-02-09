BBC Sport - Scottish Cup: Highland League Brora Rangers put in the miles to reach fifth round

Village side Brora travel over 2,000 miles for cup ties

Football Focus head to the northern tip of Scotland as part-time Highland League side Brora Rangers prepare to travel to their fifth round Scottish Cup tie against Premiership opposition Kilmarnock on Saturday, 10 February.

WATCH MORE: Puel has changed Foxes attacking style - Schmeichel

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 10 February on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app from 12:00 GMT.

Top videos

Video

Village side Brora travel over 2,000 miles for cup ties

Video

Cold? What cold? Tongan makes impressive Pyeongchang entrance

Video

Watch: Singers perform Imagine at opening ceremony

Video

The misery and magic of the moguls

Video

'Kingsbury nailed that' - Gold favourite lays down mogul marker

Video

'That is superb skating' - OAR pairs duo shine

Video

You train for four years and then this happens...

Video

'Strap yourselves in, this is Pyeongchang 2018'

Video

BBC's former GB skier Bell takes on Olympic downhill course

Video

Final-stone drama as Olympic Athletes from Russia beat China in curling

Video

'He said what?!' The Quote Quiz: Gatland or Jones?

Video

Puel has changed Foxes attacking style - Schmeichel

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired