BBC Sport - Leicester City: Claude Puel has changed how we play - Kasper Schmeichel

Puel has changed Foxes attacking style - Schmeichel

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tells Football Focus how much of an impact manager Claude Puel has had on the Foxes style of play.

WATCH MORE: Kane is the most complete striker - Khedira

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 10 February on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app from 12:00 GMT.

