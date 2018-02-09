Antonio Conte: Chelsea boss committed - but calls for improvement

Antonio Conte's side have lost their last two Premier League fixtures

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he is totally committed to the club but has called for improvement after a "totally negative" result at Watford.

Conte's side lost 4-1 at Vicarage Road on Monday to increase the pressure on the Italian after a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth five days earlier.

"I've not thought for one moment of the possibility of going away from this club," said Conte, 48.

"My commitment and the commitment of my players is totally for this club."

Conte is now favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his job.

His side sit fourth in the table - 19 points behind leaders Manchester City - after the defeat at Watford, where they conceded three goals in eight minutes towards the end of the game.

The former Italy and Juventus boss defended his decision to give his players three days off after the loss, saying the seven-day gap before Monday's visit of West Bromwich Albion provided "the only moment in our whole season" to allow players to rest.

Conte told reporters on Friday: "Every single player knows we have to try to improve the results and play better. Against Watford it was totally negative."

Conte 'worried' about Morata

Chelsea's display at Watford was described as "abysmal" by captain Gary Cahill, who called on Chelsea's players to take responsibility and praised the "unbelievable job" under-pressure Conte has done.

Asked about Cahill's words, Conte said: "I think in every situation we have to divide the responsibility. When you have this period with such poor results you have to divide the responsibility between me, the players and the club."

Conte - who guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season at the club - also pointed to an injury to striker Alvaro Morata as a key factor in Chelsea's loss of form.

The Spain forward has 10 Premier League goals this season but has not featured in the last five games owing to a back injury.

"Players like Morata, for us that are very important, have been missing for a long time," Conte added.

"He has a problem and we're struggling to solve the pain he has. I could say a month, a week or the season - I don't know how long he will be out, and for this reason I'm a bit worried."