Premier League TV rights: Five of seven live packages sold for £4.464bn

The number of live televised Premier League matches will rise from 168 to 200 from the 2019-2020 season

The rights to show Premier League games from 2019-2022 have been sold for £4.464bn - with two live packages still to be sold.

Sky Sports have won the rights to four tranches of games - 128 live matches - while BT Sport have one, comprising 32 games.

The Premier League's last deal, agreed in 2015 and running until 2019, was worth £5.14bn.

"To have achieved this investment with two packages remaining to sell is testament to the excellent football competition delivered by the clubs," executive chairman Richard Scudamore said.

Sky will have first choice of every weekend match and will also show Saturday night fixtures (19:45) for the first time.

BT will show Saturday lunchtime fixtures from August 2019.

Last time out, Sky paid £4.176bn to show 126 matches, including the first Friday evening games and both Sunday packages, and BT paid £960m for 42 games.

Who has won what?

The Premier League's bid process this time around comprised 200 live matches a season, an increase from the 168 for which broadcasters bid in 2015.

The broadcasters bid on seven packages of fixtures - five of which contain 32 matches a season and two 20 matches.

What are the packages? Package A - won by BT 32 matches on Saturdays at 12:30 Package B - won by Sky Sports 32 matches on Saturdays at 17:30 Package C - won by Sky Sports 24 matches on Sundays at 14:00 and eight matches on Saturdays at 19:45 Package D - won by Sky Sports 32 matches on Sundays at 16:30 Package E - won by Sky Sports 24 matches on Mondays at 20:00 or Fridays at 19:30/20:00 and eight matches on Sundays at 14:00 Package F - to be decided 20 matches from one Bank Holiday and one midweek fixture programme Package G - to be decided 20 matches from two midweek fixture programmes

Other changes for the 2019-2022 deal include eight individual games shown live in a 'prime-time' Saturday night slot, three complete rounds of 10 midweek matches all shown live, and one set of bank holiday games.

The new UK deal, however, does not include revenue for selling rights overseas. That deal is not completed on one set day and is instead finalised region by region, with the revenue from that expected to rise from around the £3bn it delivered last time around.

What about the other two packages?

Scudamore added in a statement on Tuesday that the Premier League would continue the sales process "to deliver the best possible outcome for the remaining packages of rights".

There is no indication whether Sky or BT remain in the market for the final two packages of midweek and bank holiday matches.

However, there has been speculation that Amazon, Facebook, Netflix or Twitter would bid for the first time and break the Sky-BT duopoly.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was among those predicting one of the American tech giants would enter the market.

Amazon was seen as a notable threat as it has already made an impact by purchasing UK rights to the US Open tennis tournament, while also securing ATP Tour tennis rights.

Facebook has also made inroads into sporting markets in broadcasting the ICC's Champions Trophy cricket final in June and working with Fox Sports to stream a number of Uefa Champions League games.