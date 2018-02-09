Riyad Mahrez: Leicester City winger trains for first time since move collapsed

Leicester have a loss and a draw in the two league games since Mahrez last featured

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is set to return to training for the first time since a proposed January move to Manchester City fell through.

The 26-year-old has not trained with his team-mates since Leicester rejected a deal of around £50m from the Premier League leaders on deadline day.

But BBC Radio Leicester has learned he plans to return to the club on Friday.

On Thursday, Foxes boss Claude Puel said Mahrez would not be selected for Saturday's trip to Manchester City.

It is not yet known if his decision to report for training puts him in contention to feature for the first time since 20 January.

Mahrez made a transfer request the day before the January window closed, but Leicester refused to let the 2016 PFA Player of the Year leave as their valuation of him exceeded the fee Manchester City were prepared to pay.

Puel accepted his player had faced a "difficult situation" and vowed the club would "help him come back with a smile".

'Deserves better' or 'a big baby'?

Media playback is not supported on this device Mahrez has outgrown Leicester - Murphy to Lineker

Mahrez's international coach Rabah Madjer said the player "deserves better than Leicester", but former England striker Chris Sutton was critical of the player's reaction to his move collapsing.

"He's a big baby isn't he? Leicester has put him on the map," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 live. "If I was one of his team-mates, I'd be deeply unhappy with him."

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy believes Mahrez will leave the club this summer, saying: "He's outgrown Leicester. He's a Champions League player."

Since Mahrez last played, Leicester have beaten Peterborough in the FA Cup but followed that win with a defeat at Everton and a home draw with Swansea in the Premier League.

He has scored eight league goals this season and delivered seven assists, helping his side to eighth place in the Premier League.

In total, Mahrez has scored 44 goals in 165 games since joining Leicester for £400,000 from French side Le Harve in January 2014.