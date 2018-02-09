Scottish Gossip: Smith, Scotland, McLeish, McNamara, MacKinnon

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Walter Smith has told the Scottish FA he no longer wants to be considered for the vacant Scotland manager's job. (Daily Mail)

Smith's decision to pull out of the race has left Alex McLeish as the front-runner to replace Gordon Strachan. (Sun)

Over to you? Smith may have opened the door for McLeish to take on the Scotland job

Former Falkirk, Hibernian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Hughes says he would manage Scotland for nothing. (Daily Record)

Former first minister Henry McLeish, who previously authored a review into Scottish football, is in the running to replace Stewart Regan as SFA chief executive. (Times - subscription required)

Jackie McNamara, who captained Celtic and managed Dundee United, and Dave MacKinnon, who was Dundee chief executive after playing for Rangers among others, have also emerged as candidates for the SFA chief executive job, along with Henry McLeish and Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster. (Scotsman)

Since leaving United, McNamara has been manager and then chief executive of York City

Meanwhile, former FA man Adrian Bevington is a surprise contender to replace Regan. (Sun)

Andrew McKinlay, who has taken on Regan's SFA duties, was being considered for the job on a formal basis before he decided to become the new chief executive of Scottish Golf - a post he will begin in May. (Daily Record)

Leicester and West Ham are keen to sign 21-year-old English forward Patrick Roberts, who is on loan at Celtic from Manchester City. (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is confident his side can cope with the loss of defender Dedryck Boyata in next Thursday's Europa League meeting with Zenit St Petersburg. (Herald - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon is expected to be fully fit in April after having a scan on his knee injury. (Sun)

Boyata and Gordon have been mainstays of the Celtic team under Rodgers

Former Tottenham and Swansea defender Steven Caulker, 26, says he was impressed by Dundee manager Neil McCann's honesty after agreeing an 18-month deal at Dens Park. (National)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says his players are "angry" following last week's humbling by Wales and he will urge them to channel that emotion as they aim to beat France in Sunday's Six Nations contest. (Daily Mail)