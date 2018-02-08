Bruno Alves: Rangers defender returns to training

Rangers defender Bruno Alves is closer to a first-team return after suffering a calf injury

Rangers defender Bruno Alves has returned to training after recovering from a torn calf.

The Portuguese international suffered the injury in the Old Firm derby goalless draw in December.

With Kenny Miller returning to the squad for the midweek 2-0 win over Partick Thistle, manager Graeme Murty's options are strengthening.

"We're looking to have more people back giving me a headache in terms of squad selection," Murty told Rangers TV.

Defender Declan John and midfielder Sean Goss were injured at Firhill, but Murty is hopeful they will not be out for an extended period, while other injured players are moving closer to a return.

"Declan is still being checked by our medical staff, while Sean Goss had a neuropraxic injury, so he damaged a nerve in his face. He got a boot to the face, but has come back okay.

"Bruno Alves joined in training today, and Kenny Miller is obviously doing full days' training.

"Ross McCrorie is progressing after an injection, so we are hopeful he will start running soon. Lee Wallace is also progressing."