Spanish Copa del Rey - 2nd Leg
Valencia0Barcelona2

Valencia 0-2 Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho
Coutinho has started only once for Barca since moving from Liverpool in January

Philippe Coutinho scored his first Barcelona goal as the Spanish side beat Valencia to reach a record fifth successive Copa del Rey final.

Coutinho, making his fifth appearance since a £142m move from Liverpool, came on in the second half and acrobatically steered home from Luis Suarez's cross.

That put Barca, cup winners in the past three years, 2-0 up on aggregate in the semi-final second leg in Valencia, before Ivan Rakitic added another.

Barca will face Sevilla in the final.

Valencia - who are third in La Liga, 18 points behind leaders Barca - had two key chances but were well beaten by a team that looks certain to win the league title.

At 0-0, striker Rodrigo headed against the crossbar while Jasper Cillessen produced a stunning instinctive save to deny full-back Jose Luis Gaya from point-blank range following Coutinho's opener.

After Rakitic coolly rounded off a late counter attack, finishing from Suarez's pass, Barca brought on 23-year-old Colombian defender Yerry Mina - a £10.4m January signing from Palmeiras - for his debut.

Sevilla, sixth in the Spanish table 25 points behind the leaders, reached their second Copa del Rey final in three seasons with a 3-1 aggregate win over La Liga rivals Leganes.

Barca have won the competition three times in a row since losing to Real Madrid in the 2014 final.

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 1Doménech
  • 21Montoya
  • 24GaraySubstituted forNunes Vezoat 71'minutes
  • 5Gabriel
  • 14Gayá
  • 17CoquelinSubstituted forGanchinho Guedesat 55'minutes
  • 10ParejoBooked at 90mins
  • 16Kondogbia
  • 9ZazaBooked at 75mins
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSolerat 55'minutes
  • 8Vietto

Substitutes

  • 3Nunes Vezo
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 7Ganchinho Guedes
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Latorre Grueso
  • 18Soler
  • 22Mina Lorenzo

Barcelona

  • 13Cillessen
  • 20Sergi
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forMinaat 83'minutes
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 21André GomesSubstituted forCoutinhoat 45'minutes
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 8IniestaSubstituted forPaulinhoat 65'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 14Coutinho
  • 15Paulinho
  • 17Alcácer
  • 22Vidal
  • 24Mina
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Attendance:
43,335

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home15
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away7

