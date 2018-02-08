Jay Rodriguez: West Brom stand by striker following charge for alleged racist abuse

Rodriguez has made 25 appearances for Albion this season, scoring four goals

West Brom say they will "fully support" Jay Rodriguez after the striker was charged by the Football Association over an allegation of racially abusing Brighton defender Gaetan Bong.

Cameroon international Bong claimed Rodriguez abused him during West Brom's 2-0 win at The Hawthorns on 13 January.

Rodriguez pinched his nose after they clashed, before Bong alerted the match official.

He has until 16 February to respond to the FA charge.

An FA statement said it was alleged Rodriguez "used abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race".

Referee Martin Atkinson included the incident in his match report to the FA.

Atkinson did not take any action on the pitch but made a note of the incident and consulted fourth official Tony Harrington.

Gaeten Bong posted the above tweet after the game in January

Both Brighton boss Chris Hughton and West Brom counterpart Alan Pardew spoke at length to Atkinson after the match, but after the neither would state the exact nature of the allegation.

Hughton only said: "There was something said to Gaeten Bong by Jay Rodriguez which has been reported to the referee.

"There was an allegation and something which will then go through the correct channels."

Pardew said at the time: "I know Jay well, and I'll be surprised if it is anything."

In a statement released on Thursday, Albion's director of football administration, Richard Garlick, said: "As a club we remain fully supportive and committed to backing Jay throughout this process."