BBC Sport - Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham boss asked if English are 'masters of diving'
'So Mauricio, are English players masters of diving?'
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is asked whether Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger is right to say English players are the masters of diving.
When playing for Argentina against England in the 2002 World Cup, Pochettino conceded a penalty when Michael Owen fell under his challenge.
