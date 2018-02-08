Sheffield United: Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in talks over buyout

Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Abdulaziz Al Saud and co-owner Kevin McCabe watch Sheffield United play Rotherham in September 2013
Kevin McCabe (left) has been a stakeholder in Sheffield United since purchasing a 10% share of the club in 1995

Sheffield United say co-owner Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is in talks to take full control of the Championship club.

The Saudi prince bought a 50% stake in the Blades from Kevin McCabe in August 2013, with an option to take 100% ownership at a later date.

The two parties are negotiating over the transfer of the club's stadium, academy and development centre.

A club statement said the talks will not impact the management or staff.

It added they hope to come to a final settlement "in the near future".

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired