Sheffield United: Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in talks over buyout

Kevin McCabe (left) has been a stakeholder in Sheffield United since purchasing a 10% share of the club in 1995

Sheffield United say co-owner Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is in talks to take full control of the Championship club.

The Saudi prince bought a 50% stake in the Blades from Kevin McCabe in August 2013, with an option to take 100% ownership at a later date.

The two parties are negotiating over the transfer of the club's stadium, academy and development centre.

A club statement said the talks will not impact the management or staff.

It added they hope to come to a final settlement "in the near future".