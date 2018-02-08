Derry City's Brandywell return delayed by a week as Sligo game is switched

Sligo will now have home advantage for the 23 February League of Ireland contest against Derry City

Derry City's scheduled return to the redeveloped Brandywell Stadium will be delayed by a week.

After their opening Premier Division game against Waterford on 16 February, the Candystripes were scheduled to be at home to Sligo Rovers on 23 February.

However that game will now be played at the Sligo Showgrounds because of continuing work at the Brandywell.

Derry's Brandywell return should now be the game against Stephen Kenny's Dundalk on Friday, 2 March.

Derry face a busy start to their campaign with Kenny Shiels' side also facing Bohemians in Dublin on Tuesday, 27 February.

A Derry City statement said that the club had expected to move into the new facility in November.

"That slipped to the end of December and the last update has necessitated the rearranging of the game against Sligo on 23 February," added the statement.

"The club is very grateful to Sligo Rovers FC for their understanding and help in this situation."

The statement admitted that the delays "have been most frustrating for the club".

"Despite this, we remind ourselves and our supporters that we have waited long years for this new development and these few weeks will be put behind us as we continue to work to ensure that we can be proud of the Brandywell experience. "