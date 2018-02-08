BBC Sport - Harry Kane: Tottenham frontman is 'most complete' striker - Sami Khedira

Kane is 'most complete' striker - Khedira

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira tells Football Focus how highly he rates Tottenham striker Harry Kane ahead of the sides' Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 10 February on BBC One, BBC Sport website and App from 12:00 GMT.

