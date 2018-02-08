Matt Fryatt: Ex-Leicester, Hull and Nottingham Forest striker retires

Matty Fryatt scored two goals in 10 Premier League appearances for Hull, and netted four times as the Tigers reached the FA Cup final in 2014, where they were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal after extra time

Former Walsall, Leicester City, Hull and Nottingham Forest striker Matty Fryatt has retired from playing because of a long-standing Achilles injury.

The 31-year-old's last professional appearance came for Forest against Charlton in March 2015.

Fryatt made his senior debut for Walsall in September 2003 and he moved to Leicester in 2006, scoring 51 goals in 168 league games for the Foxes.

He joined Hull in 2011 and played in the 2014 FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Fryatt first injured his Achilles during Forest's defeat at Birmingham in November 2014 and, after several unsuccessful operations, left the City Ground when his contract expired last summer.

He was released having only started 17 games during his three years with the Championship club.

Fryatt scored 116 goals in 364 league games across all four divisions in England over the course of his career, which also included loan spells at Carlisle United and Sheffield Wednesday.