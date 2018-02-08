Sutton United: Jamie Collins and Wright sign new deals

Jamie Collins celebrates Sutton United's FA Cup win over Leeds United
Jamie Collins was part of the Sutton side which reached the fifth round of the FA Cup last season

Sutton United captain Jamie Collins and striker Tommy Wright have signed new contracts, keeping them at the National League club until the summer of 2020.

Midfielder Collins, 33, has made more than 150 appearances for the U's since joining from Eastleigh in January 2015.

Wright, 21, has scored 10 goals in 25 league outings this season, having had a spell at Salisbury last season.

Meanwhile, defender Dean Beckwith and striker Ross Lafayette have joined Maidstone on loan until 10 March.

