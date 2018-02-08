Andre Ayew: Striker believes he has unfinished business at Swansea City

Andre Ayew scored 12 goals in 34 league appearances for Swansea during his last spell at the club

Record signing Andre Ayew returned to Swansea City to help their survival battle because he believes he has unfinished business with the club.

The Ghanian returned to the Swans for a club-record fee of £18m in January 17 months after leaving south Wales for West Ham and could start against Burnley on Saturday.

"I looked at options, but I felt like my job here wasn't yet done," he said.

"I am 28 and have a lot give. I wanted to stay in (the Premier League)."

Andy King - who also joined the Swans on transfer deadline day - is also in line to start at the Liberty Stadium.

Ayew added "It wasn't a really a difficult decision.

"I left Swansea with a great feeling and the relationship I had with the fans was unbelievable. I felt that the club has what it takes to stay up, and I can add something to that."

Ayew also recognised how Swansea's infrastructure has improved - especially with the opening of a new training ground - since his departure to West Ham for £20.5m in the summer of 2016.

He said: "The improvements in the facilities are great. It's a plus. We need to stay up to make use of all these things.

"For me, speaking to the boss and the chairman, they made me feel they really wanted me back here."

'Not a major factor'

The brothers have been on opposing sides since they left Marseille, for Swansea, West Ham and Aston Villa

Ayew said the chance to link again with his brother and fellow Swans striker Jordan Ayew, for the first time since they played together at Marseille in 2013, was not a major factor in his decision.

Ayew and Wales international King are both available for the first time since their arrival as the Swans look to sustain their momentum after just one defeat in 10 games under Carvalhal.

The Swans have lifted themselves out of the relegation zone however their injury problems continue to grow.

Leroy Fer (Achilles) and Wilfried Bony (ligament injury) are both ruled out for the rest of the season whilst Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches is sidelined with a hamstring problem.

And though Leon Britton's groin injury is expected to improve with an injection, Carvalhal revealed veteran defender Angel Rangel is facing surgery on a groin problem.

Rangel signed for Swansea in 2007 and, despite making only one league appearance this season, has played 371 games for the Swans, scoring 10 goals.