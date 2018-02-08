Stefanos Kapino and Juan Fuentes join Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest have completed the signings of out-of-contract duo Stefanos Kapino and Juan Fuentes.
Greece international keeper Kapino, 23, was released by Olympiacos last month, while 28-year-old Spanish left-back Fuentes was a free agent having left Osasuna at the end of last season.
Kapino has signed an 18-month contract with the Reds.
Forest, who are 16th in the Championship, signed seven players during the January transfer window.
Ex-Watford midfielder Ben Watson also joined earlier this week.