Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace forward expected to be out for a month

Wilfried Zaha's last Premier League goal came in December against Leicester

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson expects forward Wilfried Zaha to be out for a month with a knee injury.

Zaha picked up the injury in Palace's draw with Newcastle on Sunday but was able to complete the 90 minutes.

There were initial fears Zaha, 25, could be out for a number of months but Hodgson denied those reports.

"If he recovered in a week or two it would be a fantastic effort, but it's more realistic we'd have to wait a month for him," Hodgson said.

Ivory Coast international Zaha missed eight games with a similar knee injury earlier in the season.

He has scored four goals for Palace this season with the Eagles 14th in the Premier League.

The injury to Zaha follows Palace's forward Bakary Sako being ruled out of the rest of the season with a fractured ankle and damaged ligaments, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek, on loan from Chelsea, is also out.

