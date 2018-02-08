Luke Dowling: Nottingham Forest confirm new sporting director

Forest are 16th in the table, having lost 17 of their 29 Championship games this season

Championship side Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of Luke Dowling as their new sporting director.

The ex-Watford sporting director was a junior at Tottenham and had a spell at Reading before injury ended his career.

He worked as a scout and a coach, with different roles at many clubs including AFC Wimbledon, Crystal Palace, Portsmouth and Leeds before joining the Hornets in 2014 at the age of 36.

While at Vicarage Road, he helped the club win promotion to the top flight.

Forest had been without a sporting director since Frank McParland left the club in December.