Luke Dowling: Nottingham Forest confirm new sporting director
-
- From the section Nottm Forest
Championship side Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of Luke Dowling as their new sporting director.
The ex-Watford sporting director was a junior at Tottenham and had a spell at Reading before injury ended his career.
He worked as a scout and a coach, with different roles at many clubs including AFC Wimbledon, Crystal Palace, Portsmouth and Leeds before joining the Hornets in 2014 at the age of 36.
While at Vicarage Road, he helped the club win promotion to the top flight.
Forest had been without a sporting director since Frank McParland left the club in December.