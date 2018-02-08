Man City: Neil Warnock says Premier League leaders make 'horrendous' tackles

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Referees have to protect the players - Pep Guardiola

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has accused Manchester City of making "horrendous tackles" as the fall-out from their FA Cup meeting last month continues.

Man City winger Leroy Sane suffered ankle ligament damage in a tackle by Joe Bennett during the fourth-round tie on 28 January.

The Premier League leaders won 2-0 but boss Pep Guardiola said he feared Cardiff had put his players at risk.

"I wish they'd put a still of [Kevin] De Bruyne's tackle," said Warnock.

"And the bad tackle of Fernandinho. And then when they played West Brom the following week. There were some horrendous tackles and nothing was said because there were another eight or nine games.

"We were unlucky on the day because Chelsea and Newcastle was the only other game and that was a damp squib."

Bennett was booked for his challenge on Sane, before being sent off in the dying seconds for a tackle on City substitute Brahim Diaz.

Warnock made Bennett train on his own last weekend when he was suspended for the Sky Bet Championship win at Leeds.

"I slaughtered him when I saw it," said Warnock. "I said 'you do a horrific tackle and I get three days of hell' because I got more stick than Joe.

"The same people keep on having a go and you just have to get on with it. But we are genuine. We go into tackles but we also play some good football."

Warnock was speaking in the build-up to Cardiff's league trip to Millwall on Friday and made similar criticisms of City in a news conference last week.

"I said it was a bad tackle at the time," he said on Friday. "If you look at Kevin De Bruyne's tackle on Jazz [Richards], his studs are right on his thigh.

"You look at Fernandinho's booking, that was a bad tackle. You look at West Brom this week [in which Matt Phillips and James McClean committed bad fouls on Brahim Diaz and De Bruyne].

"We were the only game worth commenting on so we took the brunt. There's only one bad tackle really in the game. "