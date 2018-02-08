Steven Caulker: Dundee sign former Spurs & QPR defender

  • From the section Dundee
Steven Caulker spent time on loan with Liverpool in 2016
Caulker spent time on loan with Liverpool in 2016

Dundee have signed former England defender Steven Caulker on an 18-month deal.

The 26-year-old, capped once in 2012, was a free agent after leaving English Championship side Queens Park Rangers by mutual consent in December.

The former Tottenham and Cardiff player made the last of just four appearances this season for QPR in September.

Caulker started at Spurs, with Cardiff paying £8m for him in 2013 before a switch to Loftus Road a year later.

In season 2015-16, relegated QPR loaned the centre-half to Southampton, then Liverpool.

Last year, he spoke to the Guardian about his struggles with depression, gambling and alcohol addiction.

Dundee said in a statement: "Steven trained with his new team-mates this morning and will wear squad number four."

Caulker could make his debut in Saturday's Scottish Cup fifth-round encounter with Motherwell.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired