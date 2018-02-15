Clyde's Ally Love banned for five games after racism charge

From the section

Ally Love joined Clyde from Brechin City in January

Clyde midfielder Ally Love has been given a five-game "excessive misconduct" ban after being accused of making racist remarks.

Love, 26, was charged by the Scottish FA after comments made to Annan Athletic's Rabin Omar were reported to referee Scott Millar.

Love was making his Clyde debut against his former team on 2 January.

Both League Two clubs submitted statements to the SFA before compliance officer Tony McGlennan charged Love.

The judicial panel disciplinary tribunal initially met last Thursday, with the hearing adjourned to allow for more evidence.

Former Celtic winger Aleksandar Tonev received a seven-game ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Aberdeen's Shay Logan in 2014.