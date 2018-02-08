Tommy Wright: St Johnstone not feeling pressure of poor form

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright
St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has told his players to forget about the top six for now

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says the squad is not feeling the strain of a recent run of poor form.

The Perth side have not won in the Premiership since defeating Rangers at Ibrox in mid December, and are only six points clear of bottom-club Ross County.

"Are we feeling under any pressure? I would have to say no," Wright said.

"But ultimately a (relegation) play-off place could be something to be concerned about."

