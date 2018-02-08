BBC Sport - WSL highlights: Liverpool 0-3 Arsenal, Dominique Janssen scores brilliant goal

Janssen scores brilliant goal in Arsenal win

Arsenal's Dominique Janssen scores a fantastic long-range goal in the Gunners' 3-0 win at Liverpool in Women's Super League One.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 0-3 Arsenal

Available to UK users only.

