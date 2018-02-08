BBC Sport - WSL highlights: Liverpool 0-3 Arsenal, Dominique Janssen scores brilliant goal
Janssen scores brilliant goal in Arsenal win
- From the section Women's Football
Arsenal's Dominique Janssen scores a fantastic long-range goal in the Gunners' 3-0 win at Liverpool in Women's Super League One.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 0-3 Arsenal
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired