Wes Hoolahan retires from Republic of Ireland duty

Hoolahan's last match for the Republic was in the World Cup play-off defeat by Denmark in November 2017

Republic of Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan has announced his retirement from international football.

The 35-year-old Norwich City playmaker won the last of his 43 Irish caps in the 5-1 home defeat by Denmark in the play-off for a place at the World Cup.

Hoolahan made his senior international debut in May 2008, a few weeks before signing for Norwich from Blackpool.

He cited the fact he would be 38 when the 2020 European Championships begin as his reason for the decision.

The former Livingston midfielder played in two major finals and described the 2016 Euros in France as an amazing experience.

Hoolahan follows Daryl Murphy is stepping away from international football, the Nottingham Forest forward having ended his Republic career at the age of 34 last month.