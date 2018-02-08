Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter completes awards hat-trick

Baxter has been Crusaders manager since February 2005

Stephen Baxter of Crusaders has won the Irish Premiership's managerial award for the third month in the row.

Baxter was named top boss for January by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association after the Crues took 10 points out of 12 in the league.

They also beat Maiden City in the Irish Cup but lost to Dungannon Swifts in the NI League Cup semi-final.

"This award means so much to me because it reflects the fact that the team has been doing well," said Baxter.

"To win three months in a row shows that the performances have been exceptional this season.

"It is the players who really deserve all the credit because they are the ones who go onto the pitch and do the business."

Crusaders beat Carrick Rangers 3-0 on Tuesday night to go three points clear at the top of the Premiership.

They are at home to Glentoran this Saturday.